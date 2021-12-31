Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab reports 221 new cases

No Covid-related death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.The number of active cases in the city rose to 170 from 129 on Thursday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Friday reported 221 fresh coronavirus cases, raiding the tally to 6,04,810, a medical bulletin said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 167 infections.

One fresh death was also reported in the state on Friday, pushing the toll to 16,645, according to the bulletin.

Patiala reported 71 fresh cases, followed by 37 in Pathankot and 25 in Mohali.

The number of active Covid cases rose to 767 from 582 the previous day.

Thirty more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 5,87,398, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 49 COVID-19 cases, raising the total count to 65,895.

The death toll was 1,079. No Covid-related death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 170 from 129 on Thursday. The number of recoveries was 64,646.

