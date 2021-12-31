Left Menu

Turkey's COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:45 IST
Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions. "Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there are," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter in what he called a New Year's "warning".

New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 18,910 a week ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

