Turkey's COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:45 IST
Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions. "Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there are," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter in what he called a New Year's "warning".
New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 18,910 a week ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fahrettin Koca
- Omicron
- New Year's Eve
- Turkey
- Turks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant -health minister
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong researchers urge third COVID-19 shot after new Omicron study
UPDATE 1-Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant
Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant