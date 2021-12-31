Cricket-BCCI chief Ganguly discharged from hospital after COVID-19 - report

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:53 IST
Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital, where he had been admitted following a positive COVID-19 test, ESPN Cricinfo website reported https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/bcci-president-sourav-ganguly-clinically-stable-discharged-from-kolkata-hospital-1294955 on Friday. The former India captain's brother Snehasish told Reuters that the 49-year-old tested positive nL4N2TD0L9 for the virus on Monday.

Cricinfo said the hospital declared Ganguly "clinically stable" and that he would "remain in home isolation". One of India's most successful captains, Ganguly underwent https://www.reuters.com/world/india/cricket-former-india-captain-ganguly-discharged-after-angioplasty-2021-01-07 an angioplasty at the start of the year after complaining of chest discomfort.

India reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the number of deaths rising by 220. About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

