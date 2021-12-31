Left Menu

France reports a record 232,200 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:44 IST
France reported 232,200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest-ever recorded total, as the country prepared for subdued New Year celebrations, with many fireworks events cancelled and people told to mask up.

New infections over the last 24 hours were above the 200,000 limit for the third day running.

The previous record of 208,099 was set on Wednesday.

