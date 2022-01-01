Left Menu

Live updates: 1 in 15 people in London likely has COVID-19

PTI | London | Updated: 01-01-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 00:56 IST
Live updates: 1 in 15 people in London likely has COVID-19
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New figures from Britain's official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had COVID-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly across the country.

The number jumped from 1 in 45 in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

One in 25 is the equivalent of about 2 million people with coronavirus in England, the highest number since the statistics body began estimating infection levels in May 2020.

The figure was even higher in London, the British capital, where officials said around 1 in 15 people was likely to test positive for the coronavirus in the week to Dec. 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
2
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
3
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States
4
ADVISORY-No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

ADVISORY-No global markets roundup on Dec. 31

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021