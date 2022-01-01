Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Omicron mutes New Year parties worldwide but South Africa offers hope

Twenty twenty-one crept off with farewell celebrations around the world mostly muffled by the pandemic. But good news from South Africa - where authorities lifted a curfew and said Omicron had crested - brought hope for a happy New Year. The Australian city of Sydney was one place where the New Year charged in with something like full swagger, as spectacular fireworks glittered in the harbour below the Opera House.

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, further delaying the submission it had expected by the end of this year. The company's announcement on Friday follows submission of final data related to the vaccine's manufacturing processes to the regulator, which is a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application (EUA).

Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infections of 189,846 reported on Friday.

Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to date.

UK reports record high 189,846 COVID-19 cases on Friday

Britain reported a record high 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from 189,213 the previous day. Friday's data also showed 12,395 patients in hospital in England with COVID-19, up from 11,542 on Thursday.

Purdue Pharma seeks to appeal U.S. ruling that overturned its opioid settlement

Purdue Pharma is seeking to appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a judge's decision to unravel its restructuring plan that would have insulated its owners from liability in civil opioid-related cases, according to a court filing late on Thursday. The appeal came after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, extended temporary protections until Feb. 1 against opioid-related litigation for the Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma, giving Purdue and the Sacklers time to pursue the appeal.

Canadian provinces cut COVID-19 isolation time for fully-vaccinated

Alberta and British Columbia are halving the required self-isolation period for vaccinated people with COVID-19 to five days, as the Canadian provinces adapt to workforce shortages and other challenges brought about by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron, which health experts say is highly transmissible but less severe than the Delta variant, has caused an exponential rise in coronavirus cases across Canada and prompted provinces to ramp up vaccinations, impose restrictions and change isolation and testing rules.

Turkey's COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year's Eve without restrictions. "Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there are," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter in what he called a New Year's "warning".

France faces "difficult" weeks as country reported over 230,000 COVID cases - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said the next few weeks would be difficult as the country headed into subdued New Year celebrations after registering 232,200 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, its highest-ever recorded total. "The weeks to come will be difficult, we all know that", Macron said in a broadcast New Year's Eve address.

Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill

Britain has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for adults who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening, its second easily administered antiviral against the coronavirus. Britain is scrambling to build its defences amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed surge in COVID-19 cases in the winter season as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads quickly.

