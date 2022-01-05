Health News Roundup: Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta; Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens COVID-19 curbs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status. From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination series to continue to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens COVID-19 curbs

Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries and tightened restrictions on Wednesday as authorities feared a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. The restrictions were announced as health authorities scoured the city for the contacts of a COVID-19 patient, some of whom had been aboard a Royal Caribbean ship that was ordered to cut short its "cruise to nowhere" and return to port.

Tempers fray in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

Australia's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high for a third day on Wednesday, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grew over the handling of the fast-moving outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Many Australians, already unhappy about long queues at public testing centres and a shortage of at-home tests, were further incensed when news broke that tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter the country.

Indian health experts urge preparations for new wave of COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases in India surged to 58,097 on Wednesday, a doubling of the daily tally over the past four days, as health experts called for preparations to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed by a new wave of patients. While doctors fretted, politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appeared less concerned by the rising case numbers with many of them holding rallies ahead of assembly elections in several states.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

U.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day

Israel earmarks COVID PCRs for high-risk groups, expands home-testing

Israel changed its COVID-19 quarantine and testing policy on Wednesday as part of efforts to husband resources and ensure continued protection for vulnerable people amid a surge in infections fueled by the Omicron variant. PCR tests will be earmarked for people aged 60 and over or with weak immune systems, while those at lower risk will be checked with rapid antigen tests, the health ministry said.

Pfizer, BioNTech to develop shingles shot, after COVID-19 vaccine success

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE will develop an mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of viral infection shingles, collaborating for the third time after the success of their COVID-19 vaccine based on the same technology. Pfizer partnered with BioNTech in 2018 for an Influenza vaccine and again in 2020 for the COVID-19 shot that has been used across the world and has brought in billions in sales for the companies.

India reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant

India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said. Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.

South Korea agrees to buy additional Pfizer COVID-19 pills

South Korea signed an agreement to buy additional courses of Pfizer Inc's antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to cover 400,000 people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday. This brings South Korea's total agreed purchases of oral treatments for COVID-19 to treatments from Pfizer for 762,000 people and treatments from Merck for 242,000 people, the KDCA said in a statement.

Thailand fears "tens of thousands" of new COVID-19 cases, weighs curbs

Thailand is considering measures such as limiting large gatherings and banning alcohol sales in restaurants to discourage customers to avert a wave of coronavirus infections, a health official said on Wednesday. The country reported 3,899 cases on Wednesday, up from an average of 2,600 daily cases towards the end of last year, and the Omicron variant itself has tripled from last month's holiday period, government data showed.

