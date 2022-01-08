Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge

CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids

COVID-19 hospitalizations in young children have reached their highest level yet in the United States, as Omicron fuels a major surge in cases, but it is not clear yet whether the variant causes more severe disease in young children, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's telephone briefing with reporters on COVID-19 was among the first in months and followed criticism over recent guidance given by the agency, and lack of access by the media to her beyond carefully orchestrated and televised White House COVID-19 briefings.

Rapid nose swab tests for COVID may not detect Omicron quickly enough - expert says

Swabbing the nose with a rapid antigen test will not reliably detect the Omicron variant in the first few days of an infection, so manufacturers should seek U.S. approval to allow users to safely collect samples from the throat as well, according to an infectious diseases expert. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expressed concerns over the safety of self throat swabbing.

India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986

India reported 141,986 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most since the end of May, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus overtakes the Delta version in the cities. The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths, taking the total to 483,463. Total infections stand at 35.37 million.

Pentagon awards contract to Revival Health for COVID test kits

The U.S. Defense Department said it awarded on Friday a contract to Revival Health Inc for 13.3 million COVID-19 at-home test kits as part of President Joe Biden's plan to make available 500 million test kits. The Pentagon announcement did not give the cost of the contract.

Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States are poised to hit a new high as early as Friday, according to a Reuters tally, surpassing the record set in January of last year as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections. Hospitalizations have increased steadily since late December as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, although experts say Omicron will likely prove less deadly than prior iterations.

Canada warns provinces they need to do more to fight Omicron variant

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos on Friday warned some of the country's 10 provinces that they needed to do more to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant and prevent healthcare systems from being swamped. New daily cases of COVID-19 soared by 65% in the last week across Canada, and hospitals say it is becoming increasingly hard to maintain staffing levels.

Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as cases hit a record

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had tested positive to COVID-19 and was isolating, joining other senior government officials to have contracted the disease amid a record number of cases in an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant. "Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to COVID-19," Frydenberg wrote in a short message which he posted to Twitter and Facebook late on Friday.

Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill

Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. The health regulator, COFEPRIS, confirmed the approval in a statement later in the day.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine protects children against rare COVID-19 complication - CDC

Two doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are highly protective against a rare but often serious condition in children that causes organ inflammation weeks after COVID-19 infections, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said on Friday. The vaccine was estimated to be 91% effective in preventing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in 12- to 18-year-olds, the study said. MIS-C causes inflammation in children in organs including the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain two to six weeks after a mild or asymptomatic infection.

