Following is the Eastern Region Highlights at 5 pm

Kolkata : Plagued by infighting and exodus, the West Bengal BJP, which is still licking its wounds after the assembly poll defeat, is staring at bleak prospects in the state as senior leaders engage in feud off and on social media, leaving little time for the party's growth. (CAL4) Bhubaneswar : Odisha on Wednesday recorded 11,607 new COVID-19 cases, 521 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,67,094, a health department bulletin said. (CAL3) Seraikela (Jharkhand) : A police team on Wednesday recovered 15 pressure cooker bombs, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, along a non-metalled road in a forest in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior officer said. (CES8) Bhubaneswar : The Special Task Force of Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested one person on charge of trading the wildlife, an officer said. (CES6) Bhubaneswar : Odisha government has received 30,000 'OmiSure' RT-PCR test kits, which is developed by Tata Medical and Diagonistics Ltd and ICMR. for early detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a senior health department official said. (CES5)

