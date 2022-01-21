Health News Roundup: Ireland set to rapidly drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions; China's local COVID cases fall while infections grow in Beijing city and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Ireland set to rapidly drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Ireland looked set to rapidly unwind almost all COVID-19 restrictions with ministers due to meet on Friday to agree on a timetable after being given the all clear by public health officials. Ireland had the second-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Europe just last week but also one of the continent's highest uptake of booster vaccines, which has helped keep the number of seriously ill people well below the previous peak.

China's local COVID cases fall while infections grow in Beijing city

China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, while infections edged up in the capital Beijing amid high virus alert before its hosting of the Winter Olympics Games. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Thursday, official data showed on Friday, down from 43 a day earlier.

UK designates Omicron sub-lineage a variant under investigation

The UK Health Security Agency on Friday said it had designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation. BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can be used as a proxy to easily distinguish it from Delta, is being investigated but has not been designated a Variant Of Concern.

Switzerland recommends COVID booster for children aged 12-15

Swiss public health officials updated their recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots on Friday to include everyone aged 12 and older. Pfizer's mRNA vaccine should be used as the booster shot for this age group, said the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission for Vaccination.

German health min sees possible tripling of COVID infections by mid-Feb -sources

Germany reported a record 140,160 new coronavirus cases on Friday, and sources said the health minister had warned that the country could see at least 400,000 cases per day by mid-February. That figure would be reached under an optimistic scenario in which booster shots provide very good protection, Karl Lauterbach said in a discussion with state government leaders, sources involved in the talks told Reuters late on Thursday.

Is COVID retreating in the U.S.? Data paints encouraging scenario

New coronavirus cases are falling in parts of the United States hardest hit by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data, offering an early indication the virus might once again be on retreat. COVID-19 infections have decreased in 15 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, an analysis of the past week through Wednesday compared with the prior week showed.

'Explosion': Poland widens testing as COVID cases hit record

Poles will be able to get tested for COVID-19 in pharmacies free of charge, the government said on Friday, after the country reported a record 36,665 daily cases as the Omicron variant takes hold. Authorities have warned that the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels as yet unseen in the European Union's largest eastern member, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily cases.

As Japan infections surge, so does risk of pandemic fatigue

Japan on Friday acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections. The government empowered authorities in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures to implement curbs on mobility and business activity - measures that, with three prefectures already under such devolved restrictions, now cover half of Japan's population.

Alzheimer's patient groups protest U.S. Medicare coverage proposal limiting use of new drugs

Alzheimer's patient groups, disappointed by Medicare's plan to sharply limit coverage of new drugs for the brain-wasting disease, are planning publicity and lobbying campaigns to protest a proposal they say could delay their use for 10 years. "Congress has to know how bad this will be for patients," said John Dwyer, president of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) advocacy group.

EU health ministers seek common line over fourth COVID vaccine dose

European Union health ministers will try to find a common line on Friday over a potential fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a surge in cases sparked by the Omicron variant. The EU drugs regulator said earlier this week it would be reasonable to give a fourth dose to people with severely weakened immune systems, but more evidence was needed.

