Health News Roundup: U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults; Novavax, after delays, files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.

Novavax, after delays, files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Monday it has filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. adults, a long-awaited step for the company following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems. The filing is based on data provided to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and results of two late-stage trials in the United States, Mexico and the UK that showed the protein-based vaccine had an overall efficacy of about 90%, the company said.

South Africa scraps isolation for COVID positive people with no symptoms

South Africa no longer requires those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days, as the country exits its fourth wave of the coronavirus, a government statement said on Monday. Following a special Cabinet meeting held earlier to decide on the amendments, the country made the changes based on the trajectory of the pandemic and levels of vaccination in the country, according to a press release issued by Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency.

Exclusive-U.S. diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second straight year, federal panel urges new strategy

More than 100,000 Americans died from diabetes in 2021, marking the second consecutive year for that grim milestone and spurring a call for a federal mobilization similar to the fight against HIV/AIDS. The new figures come as an expert panel urges Congress to overhaul diabetes care and prevention, including recommendations to move beyond a reliance on medical interventions alone. A report released earlier this month calls for far broader policy changes to stem the diabetes epidemic, such as promoting consumption of healthier foods, ensuring paid maternal leave from the workplace, levying taxes on sugary drinks and expanding access to affordable housing, among other areas.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than "original", Danish study finds

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found. The study, which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were roughly 33% more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.

Spanish COVID nursing home deaths dropped without proper probes - Amnesty

Amnesty International on Monday accused Spanish prosecutors of failing to properly investigate scores of cases linked to the COVID-related deaths of residents of nursing homes. Accompanied by two women demanding answers after their mothers died in homes during the devastating first wave, Amnesty's Spain director Esteban Beltran said in some cases authorities closed the investigations without contacting staff or victims' families.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: COVID cases mount as athletes and personnel arrive in Beijing

COVID patients face risks after hospital; kids' hearts return to normal after rare inflammatory illness

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. COVID-19 patients face risks after hospital discharge

England plans to revoke mandatory COVID jabs for health workers

The British government said on Monday it planned to revoke mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health workers in England after warnings that an already-stretched service could face crippling staff shortages. Health minister Sajid Javid said the government would launch a consulation into whether the policy announced in November was still needed.

U.S. CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to a dozen destinations, including Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Philippines and Paraguay. The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with COVID-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It also added Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday to its highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)