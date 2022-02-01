Mainland China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 31 vs 58 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 31, up from 58 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission in its daily bulletin said 27 of the new cases were local infections, with 39 coming from overseas. Of the local transmissions, 13 were in the province of Zhejiang, with 7 in northern Tianjin and two in the capital Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 32, down from 52 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 106,139, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

