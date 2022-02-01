Left Menu

Beijing Olympics says 24 new COVID cases detected among games-related personnel on Jan 31

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-02-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 08:59 IST
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 31.

Eighteen of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Six others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or a team official, the notice said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

