Health News Roundup: U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults; COVID shines spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel and more

U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.

COVID shines spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel

The way we die needs a fundamental rethink, according to a group of international experts, who say COVID-19 has shed a harsh spotlight on care for the dying. Death has been "overmedicalized" and millions around the globe are suffering unnecessarily at the end of their lives as a result, with healthcare workers in wealthy nations seeking to prolong life rather than support death, according to an expert panel convened by the Lancet medical journal. At the same time, around half of people globally die without any palliative care or pain relief, particularly in lower-income countries. The Lancet Commission – involving patients, community experts, philosophers and theologians as well as experts in health and social care – are calling for change.

China's most used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study

China's two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Sinovac and Sinopharm, were shown to be effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a study based on real-world data in the country showed on Tuesday. The two vaccines were 52% effective against Delta infection and 60% for symptomatic disease, researchers wrote in a peer-reviewed paper.

Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year's Nobel Peace Prize after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers who have a track record of picking the winner. Thousands of people, from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners, are eligible to propose candidates.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than "original", Danish study finds

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found. The study, which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were roughly 33% more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.

Spanish COVID nursing home deaths dropped without proper probes - Amnesty

Amnesty International on Monday accused Spanish prosecutors of failing to properly investigate scores of cases linked to the COVID-related deaths of residents of nursing homes. Accompanied by two women demanding answers after their mothers died in homes during the devastating first wave, Amnesty's Spain director Esteban Beltran said in some cases authorities closed the investigations without contacting staff or victims' families.

Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday.

England plans to revoke mandatory COVID jabs for health workers

The British government said on Monday it planned to revoke mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health workers in England after warnings that an already-stretched service could face crippling staff shortages. Health minister Sajid Javid said the government would launch a consulation into whether the policy announced in November was still needed.

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in U.S. by end-Feb - report

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request as early as Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday. Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

