Health Minister Mandaviya thanks FM Sitharaman for announcing national health ecosystem open platform rollout

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 13:48 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. "Thanking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for announcing the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework & universal access to health facilities," he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget 2022-2023 announced the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework and universal access to health facilities, she had stated.

The Finance Minister also said the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems of people of all ages, she stated. "To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services. A national telly mental health programme will be launched which will include a network of 23 telly mental health centres of excellence with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal centre," she said.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

