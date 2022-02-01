Left Menu

France probes care homes group Orpea after malpractice claims

France will launch a series of investigations into care homes group Orpea, which is at the centre of allegations of malpractice it has repeatedly denied, government minister Brigitte Bourguignon said on Tuesday. Orpea, one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home groups alongside French rival Korian, has lost nearly 53% of its market value since the first extracts of a book alleging malpractices in its care homes were published on Jan.24.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:18 IST
France will launch a series of investigations into care homes group Orpea, which is at the centre of allegations of malpractice it has repeatedly denied, government minister Brigitte Bourguignon said on Tuesday.

Orpea, one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home groups alongside French rival Korian, has lost nearly 53% of its market value since the first extracts of a book alleging malpractices in its care homes were published on Jan.24. The government is very concerned by the allegations in the book by independent journalist Victor Castanet, Bourguignon said after meeting Orpea's bosses.

"They (the allegations) bring shame to an entire sector, they worry residents and their families and they help discourage (healthcare) professionals mobilised on the frontline since the start of the health crisis," she said. Philippe Charrier, who was appointed as Orpea's new CEO on Sunday as the previous was fired following the allegations, said he welcomed the government's upcoming checks and Orpea would cooperate with authorities.

"Several of those accusations (in the book) are baseless, I have proof of that," he told reporters after meeting Bourguignon, while saying that the group was not "perfect" but was trying to be. Orpea has also launched its own audit. Bourguignon said the Orpea group will be subjected to administrative and financial checks across France.

Authorities will also, by the end of the months, draft rules to improve transparency and checks in all retirement homes, said Bourguignon, who is in charge of old-age dependency matters within the government. Orpea is rapidly expanding, adding over 1,000 beds over its third quarter last year, as it looks to increase its revenue by more than 14% to over 4.2 billion euros ($4.74 billion) this year compared to before the pandemic.

On Tuesday, it traded just below 40 euros, its lowest since 2013.

