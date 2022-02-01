The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the "expected controllable range" despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China's Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain has started counting possible reinfections in its daily coronavirus data, changing its approach to reflect the increased number of people catching the disease for a second time. * Italy's national Catholic military chaplain has hit back at a renegade, vaccine-denying archbishop, accusing him of inciting insubordination among the armed forces and police over their role in enforcing COVID-19 laws.

* The number of new infections in Romania reached a record high of 40,018 in the past 24 hours, government data showed, with hospitalizations on the rise as the country's vaccine uptake lags. * Sweden's economy has recovered strongly from the shock induced by the pandemic and it is time to start to phase out the broad economic support measures implemented during the crisis, the head of the Debt Office said.

* Russia reported a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country. AMERICAS

* The U.S. CDC on Monday advised against travel to a dozen destinations, including Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Philippines, and Paraguay. * Mexico registered 12,521 confirmed cases and 198 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 4,942,590 and the death toll to 306,091.

ASIA-PACIFIC * More than half of Tokyo's hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 patients were occupied, a level that officials have previously flagged as a criterion for requesting a state of emergency.

* Australia's prime minister faced up to criticism of his leadership, saying his government had been too optimistic about the impact of coronavirus vaccinations leading to disappointment and exhaustion when the Omicron variant hit. * South Korea reported 18,343 new cases for Monday, the highest daily record.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * South Africa no longer require those who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms to isolate and has also reduced the isolation period for those with symptoms by three days.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Spanish medicines agency authorized pharmaceutical firm Hipra to carry out phase III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing.

* Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request as early as Tuesday to the U.S. FDA for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks looked set to leave a volatile January in the past, starting a new month on firmer ground as a slew of reassuring comments from Federal Reserve officials helped calm rate-hike jitters. * Oil prices edged higher, trading near seven-year highs hit last week, as investors bet supplies will stay tight, with a limited production hike by major oil producers and a strong post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand.

