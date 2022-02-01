Health News Roundup: U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults; Thai pig farmers angered by swine fever outbreaks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.

Thai pig farmers angered by swine fever outbreaks

Thai pig farmer Jintana Jamjumrus, 75, suspected two years ago that her herd had been infected with African swine fever when dozens of animals died after developing symptoms. But the Thai government insisted up until last month that the deadly viral pig disease - which has killed hundreds of pigs in Europe and Asia - had not entered Thailand.

Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year's Nobel Peace Prize after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers who have a track record of picking the winner. Also among the candidates for the accolade were Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis, the Myanmar National Unity Government formed by opponents of last year's coup and Tuvalu's foreign minister Simon Kofe, last-minute announcements showed.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than "original", Danish study finds

The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found. The study, which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were roughly 33% more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.

As Israel learns to live with COVID, hospitals struggle to cope

A global leader in vaccine rollout during early waves of the coronavirus, Israel's government has adopted "Living with COVID" as its mantra since a few months before Omicron arrived. The variant is milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but that's scant consolation to the medics and nurses staffing COVID-19 wards whose workloads have soared again in parallel with case numbers.

Olympics-COVID cases within 'controllable range', says Games organiser

The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the "expected controllable range" despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China's Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said on Tuesday.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee has reported 200 COVID cases since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

Britain adds possible reinfections to COVID case numbers

Britain has started counting possible COVID-19 reinfections in its daily coronavirus data, changing its approach to reflect the increased number of people catching the disease for a second time as the Omicron variant predominates. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added around 840,000 cases to the cumulative total, taking it to 17.3 million coronavirus infections reported.

Huge volumes of COVID hospital waste threaten health - WHO

Discarded syringes, used test kits and old vaccine bottles from the COVID-19 pandemic have piled up to create tens of thousands of tonnes of medical waste, threatening human health and the environment, a World Health Organization report said on Tuesday. The material, a portion of which could be infectious since coronavirus can survive on surfaces, potentially exposes health workers to burns, needle-stick injuries and disease-causing germs, the report said.

Tokyo COVID hospitalisations mount, cross closely watched 50% threshold

More than half of Tokyo's hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 patients were occupied on Tuesday, a level that officials have previously flagged as a criterion for requesting a state of emergency. The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain record coronavirus cases driven by the contagious Omicron variant.

Spanish regulator authorises phase III trials of Hipra's COVID vaccine

The Spanish medicines agency said on Tuesday it had authorised pharmaceutical firm Hipra to carry out phase III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing Phase III is the last round of testing prior to seeking authorisation to market a drug.

