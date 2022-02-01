Left Menu

Sikkim logs 98 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:44 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,250 as 98 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 432, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

Of the 98 new cases, East Sikkim district logged 47 followed by 39 in West Sikkim, 9 in South Sikkim and 3 in North Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 852 active COVID-19 cases, while 36,285 people have recovered from the disease and 681 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 7.9 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 96.6 per cent, the bulletin said.

Sikkim had reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The state has so far tested 3,10,614 samples for COVID-19, including 1,230 samples in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

