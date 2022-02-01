Left Menu

Nagaland reports first Omicron case

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its first Omicron variant of COVID-19 case, a senior health department official said. The reports were received on January 31, of which 73 cases were reported positive with 54 Omicron variants and 19 Delta variants.Nagaland Health minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet confirmed the detection of 54 cases of Omicron in the state.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:16 IST
Nagaland on Tuesday reported its first Omicron variant of COVID-19 case, a senior health department official said. Principal Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Neikrielie Khimiao said a total of 152 samples were sent from Nagaland to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Imphal for whole genome sequencing test. The reports were received on January 31, of which 73 cases were reported positive with 54 Omicron variants and 19 Delta variants.

Nagaland Health minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet confirmed the detection of 54 cases of Omicron in the state. The minister assured that all possible measures were in place to monitor the situation. He advised the public to continue following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

