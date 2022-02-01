Left Menu

Delhi records 2,683 Covid cases, 27 deaths; positivity rate comes down to 5.09 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:48 IST
Delhi records 2,683 Covid cases, 27 deaths; positivity rate comes down to 5.09 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, while 27 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,32,951 and the death toll climbed to 25,892, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 52,736, it said.

Delhi had on Monday reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths.

On Sunday, the city recorded 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent and 30 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

