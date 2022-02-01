Left Menu

J-K: Authorities order probe after death of employee due to ‘medical negligence'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:50 IST
Authorities in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of an employee of the municipal committee at a hospital, officials said.

Taking serious note of the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of Mohammad Hussain Hafiz, an employee of municipal committee Pulwama, Deputy Commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary ordered the constitution of an inquiry committee for investigating the matter.

Hafiz reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the District Hospital on January 31.

While taking cognisance of the matter, Choudhary said the inquiry will ascertain the veracity of medical negligence on the part of doctors and staff on duty.

He said a three-member committee has been constituted in this regard which will submit a report in three days.

The deputy commissioner said in case of medical negligence, the law would take its course, the officials said.

Choudhary said the administration is committed to the goal of quality, sustainable and equitable healthcare for all.

He said doctors and paramedical staff have been playing a pivotal role in patient management amid the third Covid wave. However, any deliberate negligence on the part of staff cannot be tolerated, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

