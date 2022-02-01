Maha: District authorities in Aurangabad to study COVID-19 patients who required oxygen, ventilator support

The disaster management authority in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has initiated a step to study patients who required oxygen support and ventilators in the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. The district disaster management authority held a meeting in which various decisions were taken to increase the percentage of vaccination, he said.

The authority has decided to form a group, which will undertake case studies of COVID-19 patients who required ventilators and oxygen support in the current wave, the official said. The group will undertake the study of patients who required the above support on or after January 1, he said. The team will gather data of vaccination and make a comparative study of how many of them had taken the first and second jab of the vaccine, the official said. Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the district collector said though the number of cases was going down, the vaccination figures were not very satisfactory. Vaccination through 'vaccination on wheels' will also be paced up, he said. Till Monday, 81.52 per cent people took their first jab and 44.71 per cent had taken both jabs, while 19,820 have taken the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it was stated.

