Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:12 IST
Omicron yet to peak in many countries, caution needed -WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and measures to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Tuesday.

WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan urged countries to chart their own path out of the pandemic and not blindly follow others in relaxing measures. "If you open doors quickly you better be able to close them pretty quickly as well," he said.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

