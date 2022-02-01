Left Menu

Cost effective Ayush services got major boost in Union Budget 2022 under NAM

The total allocation of budget to Ayush Ministry in last 7 years has increased over four times from 691 Cr to Rs 3050 Cr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cost effective Ayush services under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) have gotten major boost in the Union Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman today. The total allocation of budget to Ayush Ministry in last 7 years has increased over four times from 691 Cr to Rs 3050 Cr.

Recognizing the importance of traditional medicine system of India including Yoga and Naturopathy in current pandemic led situation, the central government has been emphasizing in the augmentation of works done by Ayush Ministry. In the present budget, this is reflected in increase of budget provisions in various Ayush sectors and core areas. Increasing Budget amount, under NAM, a Centre sponsored scheme, up to Rs 800 Crore will help Ayush in the upgradation of its hospitals and dispensaries, support cultivation of medicinal plants and in many other areas including increase in export of value added items of medicinal plants. The NAM had earlier received the budget of Rs 500 Cr.

In another area that saw the big boost is Champion service Sector Scheme. The budget has been doubled in this scheme that is from Rs 29.6 Cr to Rs 60.22 Cr.

All the states (Rs 610 Cr), union territories (Rs 70 Cr) and North eastern areas (Rs 181.97 Cr) have also witnessed an increase in grants-in-aids i.e from Rs 547.87 Cr to Rs 861.97 Cr overall. Growing popularity and dependency on the digital space, the central Government emphasized building the digi-infrastructure which Ayush has well supported. The various provisions under the budget will see a major step towards digitizing the entire Ayush sector under Ayush-grid. Considering the strength of Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional Indian system of medicine, the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM-WHO) in India is being setup and the budgetary provisions have been done for the establishment of the centre. Establishment of WHO (GCTM) in India will directly affect investment in traditional medicine sector in India and India can emerge as a global leader with concerted efforts. The research councils, centre of excellence and autonomous bodies also got the fair boost in the budget as they were allotted Rs 1870.1 Cr.

(With Inputs from PIB)

