J-K: Four doctors suspended over death of employee due to ‘medical negligence’

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday put under suspension four doctors and ordered an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of an employee of the municipal committee at a hospital in Pulwama district, officials said.

“Pending enquiry regarding the death of patient at District Hospital Pulwama, the following doctors are hereby put under suspension with immediate effect and are attached with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir,” Director, Health Services, Kashmir, said in an order.

The doctors are Hilal Ahmad, Gulzar Ahmad, Alfer Nafie and Mohammad Ashraf.

The Director of Health Services, Kashmir also constituted a four-member committee to inquire into the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two days.

Earlier, taking serious note of the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of Mohammad Hussain Hafiz, an employee of municipal committee Pulwama, Deputy Commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary ordered the constitution of an inquiry committee for investigating the matter.

Hafiz reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the District Hospital on January 31.

While taking cognisance of the matter, Choudhary said the inquiry will ascertain the veracity of medical negligence on the part of doctors and staff on duty.

He said a three-member committee has been constituted in this regard which will submit its report in three days.

The deputy commissioner said in case of medical negligence, the law will take its course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)