Over 167.21 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, it said.

Cumulatively, 54,19,67,745 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 40,81,92,353 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 94,33,81,379 first doses have been administered and 71,58,56,810 second doses have been given.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore (167,21,94,503). More than 50 lakh (50,63,394) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

More than 1,29,56,314 'precaution' doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

