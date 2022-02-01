Left Menu

Britain reports 112,458 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:51 IST
Britain reports 112,458 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths
Britain on Tuesday reported 112,458 new cases of COVID-19 and 219 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 2.2% to 638,241, the data showed. This week the UK Health Security Agency has started including possible reinfections in its daily figures in instances when people test positive twice more than 90 days apart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

