Medical and public health spending reduced due to 'lower vaccine requirement': Budget documents
- Country:
- India
The spending on 'medical and public health' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 41,011 crore in 2022-23 due to ''lower requirement of vaccination”, according to Budget documents.
The health sector has been allocated Rs 86200.65 crore in the Union Budget, a hike of 16 percent over Rs 73,931 crore in 2021-22.
However, as per the Expenditure Profile document in the chapter titled Statement of Major Variations of Expenditure Between BE 2021-22 and 2022-23, the spending on 'medical and public health' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 41,011 crore in 2022-23.
The reason for the cut back of Rs 33,809 crore, it stated, was ''lower requirement of vaccination''.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore the Health ministry said on Tuesday. PTI UZM RT RT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GJEPC for cut in gold import duty to 4 pc, special package for sector in Budget
MFI industry seeks higher credit guarantee scheme in budget
DA budget approved: DMRC grant; allocation for housing, other projects
Germany's new finance minister heralds U-turn in federal budget
DDA budget: TOD hub, cycle walk, drain projects for better Delhi