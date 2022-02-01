Medical and public health spending reduced due to 'lower vaccine requirement': Budget documents

The spending on 'medical and public health' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 41,011 crore in 2022-23 due to ''lower requirement of vaccination”, according to Budget documents.

The health sector has been allocated Rs 86200.65 crore in the Union Budget, a hike of 16 percent over Rs 73,931 crore in 2021-22.

However, as per the Expenditure Profile document in the chapter titled Statement of Major Variations of Expenditure Between BE 2021-22 and 2022-23, the spending on 'medical and public health' has been reduced from Rs 74,820 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 41,011 crore in 2022-23.

The reason for the cut back of Rs 33,809 crore, it stated, was ''lower requirement of vaccination''.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore the Health ministry said on Tuesday. PTI UZM RT RT

