Goa sees 910 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate now 19.57 pc

Goa reported 910 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday at a positivity rate of 19.57 per cent, taking the tally to 2,39,816, an official said.

Six deaths took the toll to 3,699, while the discharge of 1,794 people increased the recovery count to 2,28,247, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 7,870, he said.

The cases were detected from 4,648 tests, the official said, adding that the total number of samples examined in the state so far was 18,15,380.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,39,816, new cases 910, death toll 3699, discharged 228247, active cases 7870, samples tested till date 1815380.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)