Health News Roundup: Drug distributors, J&J to pay $590 million to settle U.S. tribes' opioid claims; Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers' U.S. litigation shield to Feb 17 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South African scientists will study link between COVID variants and untreated HIV

Leading South African scientists are set to investigate COVID-19 and HIV in tandem, amid mounting evidence that the collision of the two pandemics could be generating new coronavirus variants. The team at the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA), which first alerted the world to the COVID variant Omicron, said it was time for a "systematic" investigation of what happens when patients with untreated HIV get COVID-19.

Drug distributors, J&J to pay $590 million to settle U.S. tribes' opioid claims

The three largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $590 million to resolve claims by Native American tribes that the companies fueled an opioid epidemic in their communities, according to court filings. Tuesday's deal came after the distributors, McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc, along with J&J last year proposed paying up to $26 billion to resolve similar claims by states and local governments.

Purdue Pharma judge extends Sacklers' U.S. litigation shield to Feb 17

A federal judge on Tuesday extended a legal shield protecting the Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma from lawsuits to Feb. 17, as they try to reach a deal with several states to settle sprawling litigation stemming from the U.S. opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said allowing the legal shield to expire at the end of Tuesday would be "quite foolish," given the mediator's report of a possible deal.

Many countries yet to see peak in Omicron wave, should ease curbs slowly -WHO

Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and measures imposed to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19 said on Tuesday. "We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of Omicron yet. Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations," Maria Van Kerkhove told an online briefing.

Gilead COVID drug takes top spot for U.S. hospital spending -report

Gilead Sciences Inc's COVID-19 drug remdesivir last year overtook AbbVie Inc's 20-year-old arthritis drug Humira as the medicine that U.S. hospitals spent the most on, according to Vizient Inc, a purchasing group used by about half the nation's hospitals. Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral approved early in the pandemic for hospitalized COVID patients and authorized last month for high-risk outpatients, could retain the top spot through mid-2023, according to Vizient's projections.

Canada's Quebec scraps plan for health tax on unvaccinated people

The Canadian province of Quebec is scrapping a plan that would make adults who refuse COVID-19 vaccines pay a special health contribution, premier Francois Legault announced on Tuesday, saying the idea is too divisive. Legault unveiled the proposed measure last month, saying those who chose to avoid inoculations should help cover the extra costs imposed on the health system by the coronavirus. Experts said the idea would go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as 'original' -WHO

The emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant does not seem to be any more severe than the original BA.1 form, an official of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron, Dr. Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Tokyo COVID hospitalisations mount

Pfizer submits data for U.S. authorization of COVID shots for kids under 5 -report

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have begun submitting data to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, despite weaker than expected immune responses in their clinical trial of 2- to 4-year-olds. The drug companies want the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clear the shot as a two-dose vaccine, though they expect a three-shot regimen may ultimately become standard, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the data.

Norway ends most curbs despite rising COVID infections

Norway will scrap most of its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures with immediate effect as a spike in coronavirus infections is unlikely to jeopardise health services, the prime minister said on Tuesday. Restaurants will again be allowed to serve alcohol beyond 11 o'clock at night, working from home will no longer be mandatory and the limit of 10 visitors in private homes will be removed, Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)