Brazil reports 193,465 new cases of coronavirus and 929 deaths -ministry

Brazil reported 193,465 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 929 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country has now registered 22,353,361 cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, while the official death toll has risen to 628,067, according to ministry data.

