Venezuelans become largest group of migrants to reach Panama, officials say

Venezuelans outnumbered Haitians in January to become the largest group of migrants to make the dangerous journeys through thick forests or over choppy seas to cross into Panama from Colombia, Panamanian authorities said on Tuesday. Samira Gozaine, director of Panama's migration agency, said at a news conference that Venezuelans made up 60% of the 4,702 migrants who entered Panama without authorization in the first month of 2022, a shift in previous migration patterns.

"There is a change," Juan Pino, the security minister, said at the same event. Some 133,000 migrants crossed the Darien Gap connecting Colombia to Panama in 2021, of which 82,000 were Haitians and 2,819 Venezuelans, data from Panama's immigration agency showed.

The vast majority of those who brave the remote jungle crossing, considered the most dangerous part of the Western Hemisphere, aim to reach the United States. Panamanian authorities did not offer an explanation for the increase in Venezuelan migrants.

Last month, Mexico imposed new visa requirements on Venezuelan visitors seeking to enter its territory, partially in response to pressure from the U.S. government. https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-mexico-considers-tighter-entry-rules-venezuelans-after-us-requests-2021-11-12 The overall number of migrants entering Panama fell dramatically in January, however, according to authorities, averaging about 140 daily arrivals, down from more than 2,000 a day during last summer's peak.

The International Organization for Migration (OIM) said in a statement to Reuters that the increase in Venezuelan migration "may be a consequence of the deterioration of the economic situation aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and problems of access to basic services." During the past several years of economic decline and political turmoil in Venezuela, more than six million people have fled, making it one of the largest exoduses in the world.

