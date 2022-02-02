China reports 63 new COVID cases for Feb 1 vs 66 a day earlier

China reported 63 confirmed coronavirus cases for Feb. 1, down slightly from 66 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new confirmed infections, 36 were domestically transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, higher than 27 a day earlier.

The remaining 27 cases were found among people arriving from overseas. The eastern province of Zhejiang reported 15 local confirmed cases, while the northern city of Tianjin detected 12. The capital Beijing reported two local confirmed infections.

China reported 28 new asymptomatic cases for Tuesday, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 32 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mainland China had 106,202 confirmed cases as of Feb. 1.

