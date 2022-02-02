Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing Games organiser says 32 new COVID cases on Feb. 1

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 08:48 IST
A total of 32 new COVID-19 infections was found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 1, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics said on Wednesday.

Fifteen were among new airport arrivals, it said on the Games' official website, while 17 were among those in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, six of them either athletes or team officials.

