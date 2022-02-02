Left Menu

Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:27 IST
Zydus Cadila starts supply of COVID-19 vaccine to govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has commenced supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the central government.

The company has initiated the supply as per the order placed by the government, the drug firm said in a statement.

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market, it added.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally. ''The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST,'' Zydus Cadila said.

The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Ltd, a contract manufacturing organisation, to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D.

It has also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Zydus Cadila noted.

ZyCoV-D is a Plasmid DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022