Left Menu

Andaman & Nicobar records 22 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:30 IST
Andaman & Nicobar records 22 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 9,826, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The union territory now has 335 active COVID-19 cases while 9,362 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 62 in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the 335 active cases, only six patients are admitted to hospital while 329 are in home quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory had reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries on Tuesday.

The administration has so far tested 6,85,244 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent.

A total of 6,04,415 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 3,04,328 receiving the first dose and 3,00,087 both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022