Heart failure in children can be reversed if caught in time

Our heart has the most exhausting job. It pumps blood across, about sixty thousand miles of blood vessels in our body, without taking a break. If any obstacle occurs in the functioning of the heart, it leads to heart failure. Heart failure is a lifelong noncommunicable disease. It is crucial to talk about heart failure, as the mortality rate is more than 20%. Moreover, in India, patients are ten years younger than the global average.

Beat Heart Failure, an initiative by The Times of India in partnership with Novartis strives to spread awareness about heart failure and its management and treatment. In the fourth leg of the initiative, multiple panel discussions are being hosted with senior doctors from India's best hospitals. One such discussion was conducted with doctors from PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research on heart failure and how regular treatment can help lead a quality life for adults as well as children with heart failure. "Heart failure is very much treatable. Of course, curable with transplantation in deserving patients.'' These are the encouraging words said by Dr. J. S Bhuvaneswaran - Director PSG Super Specialty Hospitals Peelamedu, Coimbatore for heart failure patients. The discussion was conducted with the following doctors from PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research: 1. Dr. Vinoth Doraiswami: Consultant Paediatric Cardiology 2. Dr. K. Tamil Arasu: Consultant, Cardiology 3. Dr. Prem Krishna Anandan: Consultant, Cardiology 4. Dr. R.B Vidhyakar: Consultant, Cardiology https://fb.me/e/l4JCOlqxH Dr. Arasu started the discussion by saying that people often believe that heart failure is a death sentence, instead they should understand that heart failure is a gradual weakening of heart muscle and due to that heart is working at a reduced capacity. When the heart pumps blood, it contracts (called Systole) and relaxes (called Diastole). When anything affects the two then gradually heart failure ensues. The common causes of heart failure in adults are hypertension, diabetes, and ischemic heart disease. During a heart attack when a patient delays in reaching the hospital, the heart muscles get damaged and resulting in heart failure. The natural course of the disease can be modified with the available treatment, if not completely reversed.

Dr. Prem added that most patients complain of breathing difficulties but instead of visiting a cardiologist, they prefer to go to a pharmacy and self-prescribe medication. By the time patient realizes that symptoms are not relieved, the disease has progressed, and heart failure is set in. The other symptoms which are difficult to manage because the heart is in the decompensated stage are - fatigue, edema of lower limbs, abdomen, deranged renal function, and low blood pressure.

Dr. Vidhyakar explained the difference between heart attack and heart failure. A heart attack is the sudden stoppage of the blood supply of the heart. The symptoms developed are chest pain, dizziness, heartburn, abnormal heartbeat. Heart failure is diagnosed when the heart is not working up to the stage it should work. Diabetes, hypertension are the common causes of coronary artery disease which puts a burden on the heart. As a result of the increased burden, the heart is unable to overcome, and the patient is in a heart failure stage.

The good news is that a patient can lead a near-normal life with heart failure provided they are compliant with their medicines and follow-ups with the doctor said Dr. Arasu. It is essential to keep in control the input and output of fluids. The input of fluids includes everything from a glass of water to water-related food, added Dr. Prem. Charting the amount of fluid taken in and urine output will help in the management. The fluid intake in an individual depends on the stage of the disease. The amount of salt intake should be closely monitored, because if the salt content is high then it will result in water retention. The medicines taken by heart failure patients should be checked because a single painkiller can precipitate the symptoms. Any other comorbidities such as anemia, hyperactive thyroid should be addressed. Flu shots should be taken on time to avoid any unnecessary burden on the heart.

Dr. Vidhyakar said that heart failure is reversible in the early stage when the patient sticks to their medications. The ingredients of impending structural heart failure include diabetes, hypertension, and smoking. The medication should be followed at the appropriate dosage and the patient should be in touch with their medical team.

Dr. Doraiswami talked about the lesser-known topic i.e., heart failure in children. It occurs in almost two to three percent and the mechanism of development of heart failure is the same as adults, but the cause is different. Congenital heart disease is a condition that is present since birth and is the primary cause of heart failure in children. CHD is correctable and the child can live a normal life if the surgery is done on time.

Children cannot tell their symptoms. It is the responsibility of the parent to understand symptoms and take the doctor's advice. Some of the common symptoms are- --> growth not in line with their age or stunted growth --> easy fatigability compared to children of their age group --> swelling of lower limbs If the congenital defects are repaired on time, then heart failure comes back to normal and eventually medicines can be stopped. Viral myocarditis is the second most common cause which can be managed by medicines but, difficult to bring the heart back to normal. In the first two stages of heart failure children can go to school but are not allowed to participate in active sports. In the last two stages, the children are unable to do any strenuous activity and if the symptoms are progressing then they are advised homeschooling.

It is difficult to restrict fluid in young children. The only management is to increase the dosage of the medicines. A child around fifteen sixteen years can be taught to restrict fluid depending upon their weight. The parents should be alerted about the danger signs of heart failure in children such as increased swelling, fatigability, increased respiratory rate, etc. One of the major symptoms is when the child stops taking the feed. This shows that the child's heart is becoming decompensated. A calorie-regulated scientific diet plan can be followed in children for dietary management.

For adults, Dr. Arasu mentioned that repeated hospitalizations are seen due to consuming NSAIDs and other over-the-counter medicines and due to non-compliance dietary restrictions. Anaemia and thyrotoxicosis can also put a burden on the heart, which can result in heart failure. Fluid retention and weight gain are other factors for heart failure. Fluid retention prevents the heart chambers from filling with blood and completely expanding. If this condition is not managed immediately, may result in a medical emergency.

Dr. Prem said that the common mistake done by patients is that they talk to their peers and take alternative systems of medicine to manage fluid retention. If the fluid retention is not handled properly it may result in renal shutdown and the patient may have to undergo dialysis. Some patients take intravenous fluids without consultation when they feel tired. This also increases fluids in the body and the patient complains of acute breathlessness, fall in oxygen saturation, and cold sweaty extremities.

People tend to over-exert themselves by physical activity to reverse the effects of the disease. Too much exercise in a person whose heart cannot tolerate the stress will do more harm than good. For them, a proper Cardiac Rehab program is recommended. It is a science-based food intake and exercise management program, where patients are taught exercises and dietary management in a graded manner.

The final message from the doctors to prevent heart failure is to monitor the values such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood sugar. The patient must control diet and take medications on time. Regular follow-ups with the physician are necessary. New scientific devices such as left ventricular assist devices are available for end-stage heart failure. The patient needs to be compliant and talk to the doctor when they or their loved ones develop any symptom of heart failure.

Remember, heart failure isn't about stopping. It's about starting life in a new way. It can be managed with regular treatment and the right lifestyle modifications. To know more about how to manage heart failure, visit https://www.toibeatheartfailure.com/blog Disclaimer: "The views and opinions expressed in the article by the panelists/experts are based on their independent professional judgment and are disseminated in the public interest. These views should not be considered as a substitute for the professional advice of a registered medical practitioner. The purpose of this article is not to promote any medical procedures or medication and/or recommend a certain doctor. For any specific health issues, please consult your registered medical practitioner."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)