Left Menu

Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections

Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208,498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:43 IST
Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208,498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections. For comparison, 12,515 new cases were reported on Jan. 2.

The seven-day incidence rate also hit an all-time high of 1,227.5 cases per 100,000 residents, as the highly contagious Omicron variant raced through the country. The death toll rose by 196 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 118,170.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has said that he expects the Omicron wave to peak in mid-February, bringing with it 400,000 new infections daily before dropping, and has brought up the possibility of easing restrictions in late February or early March if the situation remains under control.

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022