Slovakia posts record daily rise in COVID cases

Slovakia on Wednesday reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections in one day for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, hit like others in central Europe by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, recorded 20,224 new COVID cases through PCR testing during Tuesday, the Health Ministry said. It said around 61% were among unvaccinated people.

