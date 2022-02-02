Left Menu

Slovakia posts record daily rise in COVID cases

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:35 IST
Slovakia posts record daily rise in COVID cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Slovakia on Wednesday reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections in one day for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, hit like others in central Europe by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, recorded 20,224 new COVID cases through PCR testing during Tuesday, the Health Ministry said. It said around 61% were among unvaccinated people.

