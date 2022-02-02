Left Menu

Militia kills at least 60 people at shelter in Congo

Fighters with the group known as CODECO arrived at the Plaine Savo displaced persons site in Djugu where they used machetes and other weapons to kill dozens of people, said Ndalo Budz, who is the head of the camp.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:27 IST
Militia kills at least 60 people at shelter in Congo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo

Militiamen attacked a camp for people fleeing violence in Congo's eastern Ituri province overnight, killing at least 60 people staying at the shelter, local officials said Wednesday. Fighters with the group known as CODECO arrived at the Plaine Savo displaced persons site in Djugu where they used machetes and other weapons to kill dozens of people, said Ndalo Budz, who is the head of the camp. "We currently have 60 people in the shelters for the displaced who were killed with machetes and other edged weapons," he said to local press. Local administrative officials confirmed the account.

Four people have been brought to the hospital, according to Pilo Mulindo, the head of the chiefdom of Bahema N'adhere. The CODECO militia and the Allied Democratic Forces are active in the eastern Congo region and have killed dozens last year. The violence has caused the suspension of humanitarian agencies in this part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022