Health News Roundup: Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time; British trial deliberately infecting young adults with COVID found to be safe and more

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, dimming hopes that an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections in Japan is peaking out. Nationwide cases reached a record 91,760, while 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, according to a tally by online news service JX Press.

British trial deliberately infecting young adults with COVID found to be safe

The world's first "human challenge" trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease was found to be safe in healthy young adults, leaders of the study said on Wednesday. The data supports the safety of this model and could lay the groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.

Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce plans to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, part of an effort to revive the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative to speed research and make more treatments available. The program, an Obama administration initiative led by Biden when he was vice president, also aims to improve cancer detection and prevention. Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, something the president has said helps inform his and first lady Jill Biden's passion for the project.

Finnish government to remove COVID-19 restrictions

Finland will begin lifting restrictions put in place to check the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the aim of removing all curbs at the beginning of March, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Wednesday. Heavy restrictions put in place just after Christmas had forced many restaurants and cultural and sports venues to temporarily lay off staff and cancel events.

Many countries yet to see peak in Omicron wave, should ease curbs slowly -WHO

Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and measures imposed to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19 said on Tuesday. "We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of Omicron yet. Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations," Maria Van Kerkhove told an online briefing.

Australia's COVID-19 hospital admissions fall to lowest in weeks

Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisation rate fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, while a steady rate of daily infections raised hopes the worst of an outbreak fuelled by the Omicron coronavirus variant may have passed. Hospital cases fell to about 4,600 on Wednesday, with all states seeing a dip in admission numbers, after a peak of nearly 5,400 a week ago.

Novo Nordisk rejects U.S. report on aggressive insulin price hikes

Novo Nordisk on Wednesday rejected allegations by a U.S. parliament investigative committee that it has engaged in manoeuvres to increase net prices on life-saving insulin in tandem with its competitors on the U.S. insulin market. The report, released in December by the House Oversight Committee, the main investigative body of the U.S. House of Representatives, alleged Novo had increased prices on its insulin drugs to the detriment of diabetes patients between 2001 and 2019.

Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections

Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208,498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections. For comparison, 12,515 new cases were reported on Jan. 2.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as 'original' -WHO

The emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant does not seem to be any more severe than the original BA.1 form, an official of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron, Dr. Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing.

U.S. considers authorization of first COVID vaccine for children under 5

U.S. regulators are considering the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE began the regulatory approval process on Tuesday. A decision is expected as soon as this month.

