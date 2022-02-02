Prosecutors confirm fine against former Credit Suisse chairman Horta-Osorio

Former Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has been ordered to pay a fine of 2,000 Swiss francs ($2,178) plus court fees for breaching COVID-19 quarantine regulations, prosecutors for the canton of St. Gallen told Reuters, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper Blick.

"We can confirm the fine amount of 2000.00 Swiss francs and the fee of 350.00 Swiss francs," prosecutors said in an emailed statement. "Please note that this decision is not yet legally binding."

