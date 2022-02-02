Left Menu

Prosecutors confirm fine against former Credit Suisse chairman Horta-Osorio

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:42 IST
Prosecutors confirm fine against former Credit Suisse chairman Horta-Osorio
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has been ordered to pay a fine of 2,000 Swiss francs ($2,178) plus court fees for breaching COVID-19 quarantine regulations, prosecutors for the canton of St. Gallen told Reuters, confirming a report by Swiss newspaper Blick.

"We can confirm the fine amount of 2000.00 Swiss francs and the fee of 350.00 Swiss francs," prosecutors said in an emailed statement. "Please note that this decision is not yet legally binding."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022