Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trial deliberately infecting young adults with COVID found to be safe

The world's first "human challenge" trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease was found to be safe in healthy young adults, leaders of the study said on Wednesday. The data supports the safety of this model and could lay the groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.

Open Orphan is running the project, launched in February last year, with Imperial College London, the British government's vaccines task force and the clinical company hVIVO. U.S. considers authorisation of first COVID vaccine for children under five

U.S. regulators are considering the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five, the only age group not yet eligible for the shots, after Pfizer and BioNTech began the regulatory approval process on Tuesday. A decision is expected as soon as this month. Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID infections

Germany hit a new coronavirus record on Wednesday, with the 208,498 more cases reported within 24 hours carrying it past the 10-million mark for total infections. Finnish government to remove COVID restrictions

Finland will begin lifting restrictions put in place to check the spread of the Omicron variant, with the aim of removing all curbs at the beginning of March, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Wednesday. Heavy restrictions put in place just after Christmas forced many restaurants and cultural and sports venues to temporarily lay off staff and cancel events.

Neighbouring Norway will scrap most of its remaining lockdown measures with immediate effect as a spike in infections is unlikely to jeopardise health services, the prime minister said on Tuesday. Tokyo's daily infections exceed 20,000 for first time

Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, dimming hopes that an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections in Japan is peaking. Nationwide cases reached a record 91,760, while 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, a tally by online news service JX Press found.

Australia's COVID-19 hospital admissions fall to lowest in weeks Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisation rate fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, while a steady rate of daily infections raised hopes the worst of an outbreak fuelled by the Omicron variant may have passed.

Hospital cases fell to about 4,600 on Wednesday, with all states seeing a dip in admission numbers, after a peak of nearly 5,400 a week ago. Eleven Beijing Games personnel in hospital with COVID-19

Eleven Beijing Olympics-related personnel have been hospitalised with COVID-19 in the Chinese capital since Jan. 23 out of a total of 232 positive cases, Brian McCloskey, chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel, said on Wednesday. Organisers recorded 32 cases in the past 24 hours, 15 of them new airport arrivals.

Tonga goes into lockdown Tsunami-hit Tonga said two wharf workers had COVID-19, prompting the previously virus-free nation to go into lockdown on Wednesday, but the waterfront workers were not on docks being used by foreign navies to deliver aid.

There have been fears an influx of international ships and planes delivering water, shelter and food after a devastating volcanic eruption had increased the risk of a pandemic outbreak in the isolated Pacific nation.

