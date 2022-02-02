Left Menu

321 people died cleaning sewers, septic tanks since 2017, 22 such deaths in 2021: Govt

A total of 321 people, including 22 in 2021, died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2017, the government said on Wednesday.Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said of the 321 deaths, compensation has been given to to 259 people.

A total of 321 people, including 22 in 2021, died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2017, the government said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said of the 321 deaths, compensation has been given to to 259 people. According to the data, 93 deaths were recorded in 2017 and compensation was paid to 81 people, while 70 deaths were recorded in 2018 and 62 were paid compensation.

In 2019, a total of 117 deaths were recorded and 80 people were paid compensation, while in 2020 as many as 19 deaths were reported and 14 were paid compensation. Last year, 22 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks and compensation was paid to all of them.

