Srinagar Mayor gives his 1 month salary to acid attack victim

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday visited a young acid attack victim at SMHS Hospital in here and gave his one month's salary to her family.

Mattu assured the victim's family of full medical, legal, and administrative support.

He also asked the team of doctors treating the victim to ensure that she receives the best possible medical care. ''I will be writing to the Hon'ble Lieutenabt Governor requesting that the victim is offered full financial and logistical assistance to facilitate her rehabilitative treatment at the best possible specialized health facility in the country for the purpose,” the Mattu said.

