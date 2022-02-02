England's COVID-19 prevalence unchanged at 1 in 20
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England's COVID-19 prevalence was steady at 1 in 20 people in the week ending Jan. 29, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, unchanged for a third straight week.
