Britain reports 534 COVID deaths, highest in nearly a year
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:00 IST
Britain reported 534 deaths within 28-days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since late February 2021.
The government data also showed 88,085 new cases of COVID-19, in line with recent numbers.
Whilst Wednesday's number of deaths was the highest in nearly a year, the total for the last seven days was down slightly on the previous seven-day period.
