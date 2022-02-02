Turkey logs 24-hour record 110,682 COVID-19 cases -ministry

Turkey has recorded 110,682 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Data also showed 217 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period.

