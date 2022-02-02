Left Menu

Italy reports 118,994 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 395 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) Feb 2 - Italy reported 118,994 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 133,142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 395 from 427. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,524 from a previous 1,549. Some 964,521 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.25 million, the health ministry said.

MILAN (Reuters) Feb 2 - Italy reported 118,994 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 133,142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 395 from 427. Italy has registered 147,320 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.23 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,550 on Wednesday, down from 19,873 a day earlier. There were 104 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 107 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,524 from a previous 1,549.

Some 964,521 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.25 million, the health ministry said.

